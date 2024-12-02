Need a GPU that can handle 1440p with ease as well as some 4K gaming? Look no further than this disocunted MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Ventus 3X. It's on sale for Cyber Monday with a full $100 discount applied, bringing the price down to $740. Not only does this GPU perform well under heavier loads with its 16GB of VRAM and high-power Nvidia cores, but it also looks the part with a stealthy design and has some beefy cooling to keep this card running quietly.

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Ventus 3X $740 $840 Save $100 The 4070 Ti Super didn't launch with much fanfare, largely due to the price, but this Cyber Monday deal brings MSI's 4K-capable GPU down to its lowest yet. $740 at Amazon

Why you should buy this MSI GPU

As we noted in our in-depth review, the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Ventus 3X is a solid GPU lost in a sea of RTX 40-series cards. The price was an issue too with the RTX 4070 Super offering better value at launch. This Cyber Monday deal places the GPU back within sensible pricing with a full $100 discount, pulling the MSI card to its lowest listing price yet. So long as you bear in mind this is a stop-gap between the aforementioned RTX 4070 Super and RTX 4080 Super, you'll be able to enjoy countless modern games at 1440p and some at 4K.

This GPU offers increased VRAM over the RTX 4070 Super for handling heavier textures. 12GB of VRAM is a little limiting, which is why the RTX 4070 Ti Super's 16GB VRAM is certainly nice to have and unlocks better performance at higher resolutions. You'll be able to crank up ray tracing too thanks to Nvidia's excellent RT implementation and DLSS works like black magic to increase frame rates without sacrificing fidelity. Overall, $740 is about where this GPU should have launched, which makes this excellent discount one worth utilizing if in the market for a new mid-range Nvidia GPU.