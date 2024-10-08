Seagate IronWolf 12TB $200 $240 Save $40 12TB of storage capacity is ample for most NAS user cases. Combine a few of these inside your enclosure and you'll likely have enough space for many years. Costing just $0.02 per GB is a great deal. $200 at Amazon

Seagate's IronWolf range of drives is designed for use inside network-attached storage (NAS) devices. Whether you're putting together your own DIY NAS or just a prebuilt turnkey enclosure from Synology or Asustor, you'll need some drives to populate the bays and store data. These hard drives strike a balance between affordability, value, performance, and capacity. If needed, you can even pick up capacities of up to 24TB per drive! For Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, we've spotted the 12TB Seagate IronWolf on sale for $200, which works out to about $0.16 per GB of storage capacity.

Why should you buy this HDD for your NAS?

So, why use a drive like this over any other mechanical HDD? Going with a NAS-specific drive ensures you're buying storage that can handle the demands placed upon them through continuous usage and heavier workloads. Drives inside NAS need to be able to run 24/7 and be hit with numerous requests, whereas your typical PC drive will only see sporadic usage as the OS loads up, software is installed/removed, data is migrated, or you work with large data files. While you could get away with using just about anything for storing data on your NAS, I highly recommend using NAS drives.

12TB may seem overkill for your data storage needs, but there's another way of looking at this Prime Big Day Deal. Instead of buying cheaper drives (and more of them), it will work out better to go above what you need to use fewer drives inside the NAS. With a four-bay NAS, you could install four 4TB drives to reach around 10TB with RAID, but just two 12TB drives will provide 12TB with striping for redundancy. Fewer drives also mean reduced power draw and less heat produced. There's also the case for free bays to expand capacity at a later date.

This discounted price is a good deal for such a drive and I highly recommend Seagate IronWolf drives for NAS deployment, having relied on them for a decade myself.