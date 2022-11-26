Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3, 2022) $155 $210 Save $55 The lenovo Tab M10 (Gen 3) might not be the most powerful tablet out there, but it's got enough oomph to power some Twitter from the couch, watching Netflix on the go, or just as a handy kids' tablet. For $155, it's an easy buy if you're looking for a cheap tablet during Black Friday. $155 at Lenovo

Look, you don't always need the most powerful tablet out there. Sometimes a screen with enough "oomph" to cover Netflix and Twitter is just perfect. Or, maybe, you just want something cheap to distract the kids. We don't judge.

Enter this Black Friday deal from Lenovo: A $155 tablet that won't blow your socks off, but gets the job done. That brings the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) down from $210, shaving $55 off of its usual price. That's virtually impulse-buy territory if you just want to snag an affordable screen to get some light browsing, gaming, or movie binging in.

Why is this a good deal?

A lot of people will be looking to pick up expensive iPads or one of Samsung's pricey Android tablets around the holidays, and there's nothing wrong with that. But Black Friday is also a great time to look on the cheaper side of things. Cheap doesn't have to mean poorly-built, however.

This Lenovo tablet has 195 reviews with an average score of 4.5 out of 5 stars, meaning it's built and works well for great for the vast majority of people who have picked it up. It'd also make a great tablet for any young kids that just need something to play some light games or watch YouTube Kids on the go. You can be sure it's secure, as well, as it comes running Android 12, which is the Android version that released just last year, and it's set to get Android 13 (the latest) next year.

It's not going to be a workhorse by any means, but the MediaTek processor and 4GB of RAM should be enough to power the light tasks it's built for. What's more, it's also pretty light and looks great, and while its 64GB of storage may fill up, you have a microSD card slot to add more storage when you're ready.