Valve has done a remarkable job with the Steam Deck. The hardware itself is great, sure, but the bedrock of Steam makes it easy to transfer your progress from Windows to Linux without any fuss. Once you start going beyond the Game Mode interface, however, you'll quickly recognize a problem: Windows and Linux don't play nicely with each other.

As a fan of retro games that uses the Steam Deck as my primary emulation platform, this is a problem I've been trying to deal with for a while. If you install a micro SD card in your Steam Deck, it'll be formatted to the EXT4 file system. Windows doesn't support the EXT4 file system. If you insert your micro SD card into a Windows PC, it'll be formatted to NTFS. The Steam Deck supports NTFS, but you'll need to manually mount the drive each time you reinstall your micro SD card. And, once you go back to Windows, you won't be able to read or write to your micro SD card. When you're frequently transferring ROMs and configuring files between a Windows PC and the Steam Deck, you can see the problem.

Instead of going through the process manually each time I wanted to transfer games, I spent $30 on the Linux File Systems for Windows app from Paragon Software, and it's easily the best purchase I've made for my Steam Deck.

Linux File Systems for Windows just works

It feels like you're using the same file system