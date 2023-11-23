Source: TCL TCL Class Q5 4K QLED TV $230 $450 Save $220 A fantastic 55-inch QLED TV with great colors, good contrast, a friendly user interface, and more — all for the low price of $230 in this Best Buy exclusive Black Friday deal. $230 at Best Buy

Black Friday has already given us some incredible TV deals, and this deal for the TCL Class Q5 QLED series is one of the best that we've come across so far. For $230, you're getting a 55-inch 4K QLED TV that wipes the floor with every other TV in this price segment. It was already a very sensible option at the usual price of $450, but it's an absolute no-brainer at $230. You'll have to act fast though, as this deal is going to get a lot of attention this Black Friday.

Why the TCL 55-inch Class Q5 is a fantastic budget TV

A couple of years ago, it would have been very difficult to find a 4K TV with a good IPS panel for under $500. This deal is incredible as this TCL TV uses Quantum dot (QLED) technology that allows the panel to display more colors with better brightness and accuracy. While this TCL TV can't compete with some of the best QLED panels out there, it doesn't need to considering it costs a fraction of the price.

The overall image quality here is further improved by support for HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision. On top of that, the dual 10W speakers sound surprisingly good, and they come with support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital+. It's powered by Android, so the UI is very similar to some of the best Android TVs. The only thing missing here is a proper 120Hz variable refresh rate. But at $230, you can't complain much.