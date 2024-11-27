Numerous televisions are on sale for Black Friday but only a few are worth buying. It's possible to spend very little (or quite a lot) on a new screen for the living room, but if you want a good balance between features, picture quality, and price, then I recommend you check out this eye-watering deal on Hisense's 65-inch U7N Google TV. It can be yours for just $430 for Black Friday.

Hisense U7 Series 65U7N $698 $1000 Save $302 This Google TV delivers excellent image quality and sound and has plenty of smart features like easy access to popular video streaming services. Right now, you can score this TV for a fantastic price that drops it down to its lowest ever. $698 at Amazon

Why you should buy this Black Friday deal

This impressive TV is available at its lowest price for a limited time only, making it one of the best TV deals I've spotted so far. What makes this a good deal, though? The TV features ULED technology for gorgeous colors and high brightness. It also supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, HR10, and HDR10 Plus, offering a brightness of up to 1500 nits with 384 local dimming zones. Suffice to say this thing has plenty of punch for bringing 4K content to life.

Being a Google TV, you'll find easy access to all your favorite streaming apps, be it Netflix, Amazon, or even Plex and Jellyfin. Everything is easy to navigate and looks great on this colossal 65-inch canvas. Overall, it's a stunning TV that offers a lot of bang for the buck. While there are more expensive models, this one hits the sweet spot with its original retail price, and it becomes an absolute steal when you have a huge discount like in today's deal. So be sure to grab this TV while you can and save big.