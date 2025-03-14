LG G3 OLED smart TV $2684 $3797 Save $1113 LG's G3 Series OLED Evo 4K Smart TV is an excellent option for those who don't mind paying top dollar for a new smart TV that will deliver a jaw-dropping visual experience. $2684 at Amazon

You can pretty much do everything you need to do on a monitor, but it's hard to match the experience of watching your favorite movies and shows on a giant TV screen. For a while, older TVs couldn't really match the performance of a monitor, but that isn't really the case anymore, with new TVs offering plenty of performance while also offering larger sizes to choose from.

With that said, LG makes some of the best TVs that you can buy right now, with the G3 series being a consumer favorite. While it isn't the latest from the brand, it still delivers an impressive experience. Of course, high-quality OLED TVs aren't exactly cheap, which is why this deal is one that we had to share. For a limited time, you can score over $1,000 off this 83-inch LG OLED TV, as it drops to its lowest price yet at $2,684.

What's great about the LG G3 smart TV?

Source: LG

Now we get it, this price isn't cheap, but you're also getting a lot of TV here. So if you've been searching for a large TV, this is going to be it. Of course, since this is an OLED TV, you're going to be getting impressive colors and fantastic black levels that will make any movie or TV show look good.

The G3 also has an impressive a9 AI Processor Gen6 chip that can improve the picture quality, while also bringing older movies and TV shows up to date with a new look that takes advantage of the TV's current resolution. In addition to great picture quality, you also get great sound here too, with support Dolby Atmos.

Furthermore, the menu system is also quite fluid as well, and navigation is easy using LG's Magic Remote. Plus, you get easy access to all the best streaming apps available, like Netflix, Disney+, HBO's Max, Hulu, and many more. And perhaps what brings peace of mind is that you get a five-year warranty from LG, just in case you need support with the TV.

For the most part, this is a fantastic deal for a large TV that delivers an excellent experience. So if you've been looking to go big, and want to grab something that really delivers, then this G3 is the way to go. Of course, you can always check out some monitors as well if this really isn't what you're looking for.