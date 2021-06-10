This 90W USB Type-C charger is on sale for $31 right now

You probably already have a few USB Type-C wall chargers that can hit 10, 15, or even 20W, but many devices can charge at faster speeds. MacBooks, Nintendo Switch consoles, and even some phones support rapid charging over USB Power Delivery (USB-PD), and now you can pick up a 90W charger for just $31.27 from Amazon.

RAVPower’s wall charger has two USB Type-C ports, which can reach 90W when only one device is plugged in, or slower speeds when two are charging at the same time. For example, plugging in two laptops should use 45W for both, but a laptop and a phone will power 60W to the laptop and 30W to the phone. Since the adapter supports the USB Power Delivery Standard, just about any device with a Type-C port will charge at the fastest-available speed (up to 90W).

RAVPower 90W USB Type-C Charger This 90W wall charger will power most USB Type-C devices as quickly as possible, though the lack of PPS support is a bummer for Samsung fans. Click the Coupon button on the product page to get the full discount. Buy at Amazon

Despite the high charging capability, the wall adapter only measures 2.5 x 2.5 x 1.2 inches (64 x 64 x 32mm), thanks to its use of Gallium Nitride technology. The main drawback to this charger is that it doesn’t support the PPS protocol, so some phones and tablets from Samsung (like the Galaxy Note20 Ultra) and other devices enforcing PPS compatibility might not charge at the fastest-available speeds.