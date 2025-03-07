The Logitech MX Master 3 has changed the way I use my computer. I know it sounds like a stretch that I'm speaking so highly about a mouse, but I'm not exaggerating. It's one of my most worthy investments simply because it has saved me a ton of time and effort while performing tasks that would otherwise have required keyboard shortcuts or multiple clicks. This is because Logitech allows you to configure the buttons on the mouse using its proprietary Logi Options software. While the app is fine for the most part, it's a resource hog. The UI is also quite clunky, which a lot of users may not like. That's when I set out to find an apt replacement for the app.

Thankfully, I didn't have to look for too long. I stumbled upon BetterMouse while scrolling through my Reddit feed, and the app solves every single issue I had with Logitech's first-party software. It's fast, lives on the macOS menu bar, and takes up limited resources. Moreover, the UI is pretty straightforward with no unnecessary over-the-top animations. In fact, I was surprised to see that BetterMouse has some features that I couldn't find on Logi Options either, so it's a definite win-win. Here's everything you can do using the app, and why you too should switch to it.

Before getting into the features of the app, it's important to note that BetterMouse is only available to use on macOS. Windows users can try an alternative named SteerMouse, which is also a replacement for Logi Options and offers a similar set of features while consuming fewer resources.

Granular control over scrolling

Change the speed, acceleration, and direction of scrolling

Logi Options lets you change the behavior of the scroll wheel on your Logitech mouse. While it's useful, it only caters to two specific types of users. BetterMouse, on the other hand, takes scrolling customization to a whole new level with a host of features. You can control the duration or the number of frames that the mouse scrolls when you turn the wheel. Then, there are parameters such as brake point, speed, acceleration, and smoothness.

Play around with these settings to find the perfect fit for you. You can also toggle between the two directions of scrolling. BetterMouse also gives you the ability to control the speed of horizontal scrolling, since some mice like the MX Master series even have horizontal scroll wheels on them. Additional settings like holding down the control key while scrolling to zoom or the Command key to scroll quickly are also present. I've never seen this level of attention paid to scrolling before.

Custom actions using mouse buttons

Copy text or go back using a single click

Apart from the usual right and left-click buttons and the scroll wheel, there are several mice that have additional keys on them. For instance, the MX Master 3 has four additional buttons. You can configure a system-wide function for all of these keys using the app. I've set the two side keys on the mouse to go forward and backward. The button on the top takes a screenshot, while the button under my thumb opens Mission Control on macOS.

BetterMouse also provides you with the option to assign shortcuts to gestures, something that Logi Options doesn't let you do. For example, you can left-click and drag the mouse to perform a certain function, or hold down a button and scroll to trigger a specific action. These are extra features that pro users will certainly enjoy.

Per-app button customization

Change the function of each button in different apps

While assigning system-wide shortcuts to keys is useful, your workflow may involve using specific apps where you want your mouse buttons to perform distinct functions. BetterMouse facilitates this, just like Logi Options.

I edit videos on Adobe Premiere Pro where I switch between the cut tool and the selection tool multiple times on the timeline. I've assigned the side keys on my MX Master 3 to toggle between these tools, making the process extremely efficient. Without this, I would have to move my hand from the mouse to the keyboard to hit the right keys, or move my cursor to those tools and to activate them. Even if I'm saving a few seconds every time I switch between the tools, that's a good few minutes saved every day.

Remap the keys on your keyboard

Custom shortcuts for apps

Unlike Logi Options which only works with Logitech keyboards to remap keys, BetterMouse lets you assign custom functions to key presses on any keyboard -- including the built-in keyboard on a MacBook. This is a wonderful feature that has allowed me to put my Mac's function keys to good use. By default, these function keys have shortcuts to control media or screen brightness.

But, I've now assigned them to go to sleep, launch an app, switch to full screen, scroll to the top, etc. These are genuinely helpful tricks that improve your productivity by saving you time.

I wish the UI was more friendly

Some options can get slightly intimidating

I would be lying if I said BetterMouse has a more user-friendly UI compared to Logi Options. For first-time users, Logi Options is extremely welcoming since it guides you through the UI with a pictorial representation of steps to make modifications. With BetteMouse, you're on your own.

There are no visual cues guiding you about what you can do with the app. While this ensures the app stays lightweight and nimble, I can't help but feel beginners would find themselves lost when using the app for the first time. However, a little bit of playing around with the options, and you should be able to figure out what's where.

Make room for more apps and processes with BetterMouse

All things considered, BetterMouse is much more efficient compared to Logi Options -- an app that's notorious for consuming needless resources in the background. The best part is that BetterMouse even works with mice from other OEMs, so you don't necessarily need to have an MX Master or MX Anywhere mouse to assign custom keys or change the scrolling speed. There's a free 7-day trial after which, the app costs $8 for a lifetime - with support for up to five devices at once.