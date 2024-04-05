If there's one thing almost every PC owner is guilty of, it's not cleaning dust filters or anywhere else inside the system. Asus knows this with its vast history of creating some of the best laptops in the business. The company also makes some PC cases and the Asus ProArt PA602 is a fine example of a premium chassis built with unique features not found elsewhere. Asus did things differently with its ProArt PA602 PC case in a sea of all-black and white metal boxes. This smart metal enclosure monitors the front-facing dust filter.

The Asus ProArt PA602 is a stunning PC case

Building a PC inside this chassis is a dream

Asus designed the ProArt PA602 chassis to have exceptional airflow. Whether it's the front intake fans or a top-mounted AIO radiator acting as an exhaust, this PC case boasts impressive specifications. The slits on the front panel have a separation of 15.5 mm to allow as much cool air to be drawn in as possible. Two massive 200 mm fans are located on the front and a single 140 mm blower can be found on the rear panel, offering excellent airflow out of the box. Throw in an AIO CPU liquid cooler with a 420 mm radiator and three fans and you've got impressive system ventilation.

The fans Asus includes with the ProArt PA602 are thick, measuring 28 mm for the 140 and 38 mm for the two 200 fans. Inside the case, deflectors are positioned to direct airflow to vital components, including the graphics card. Many standard ATX cases will allow air to bounce off various panels inside, but not the ProArt PA602. Asus ensures a smooth flow from the front fans to your hot components. As a ProArt product, this Asus PC case is marketed toward professionals, though it has features everyone can take advantage of, such as the toolless GPU bracket clamp.

Other notable features include wheels for easily moving the desktop around. There's a hidden cubby for stashing the antenna to keep a clean look, and a 6-fan PWM hub allows you to control all fans with a single connection. The power button has a physical lock to prevent accidental system shutdowns during work sessions. Four USB-A ports (two USB 3.0) and a central 20 Gbps USB-C port allow almost everything to be connected to the PA602, be it a microphone, webcam, or drawpad.

How the PA602 keeps tabs on the dust filtering

An IR sensor and LED indicator do the job well

Traditionally, one would have to periodically check the status of the dust filtering on a PC case, but that's not the case (pun intended!) with the Asus ProArt PA602. This chassis has a fancy infrared (IR) sensor behind the front-facing dust filter. Should this detect a set layer of dust covering the filter material, a small LED will illuminate on the side of the case. It's tastefully done. No alert on an LCD screen, no obnoxious sound. With this activated, you will know to clean the filter (and give the inside a quick air blast) next time the system has been shut down.

A small button atop the LED can be pressed once to turn off the light. Pressing and holding the button for four seconds disables and enables the IR sensor and dust filter monitoring. The front panel can be quickly ejected using two buttons on either side of the case within the slits. The dust filter can then be pulled out and cleaned. Interestingly, the filter has ProArt branding, which you will find throughout the PA602. Again, Asus managed to avoid getting too obnoxious with its ProArt stamping.