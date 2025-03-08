These days, we all spend a lot of time on video calls, whether catching up with friends or videoconferencing for work. If you've got a great laptop, you already have everything you need, but if you're using a desktop, that means plenty of accessories like auto-reframing webcams, lighting, and microphones to make us look our best on those calls.

And there's the problem. These devices invariably get perched on top of our monitors or maybe on mini tripods, taking up valuable desk space. The whole setup looks like a mess of cables and precariously balanced tech. Adjusting the position of these peripherals often means all of them fall off their perches, taking more time to set back up.

Except recently, I've been using a modular kit from a new startup called Monoblocc that clears up all that camera and cable clutter from my desk. It's inspired by the video rigging used by videographers and production studios, and it's very promising. If you want to look your best on video calls or are an aspiring or established content creator, this system will make your view nicer, even if it won't guarantee views for your content.

About this article: Monoblocc sent me the baseplate, two double-rod kits and three single arms for editorial use. The company had no input into the content of this article.

Related 4 ways a monitor arm changed the way I work After spending several years with boring ol' monitor stands, I finally used a mounting arm — and I regret not making the switch sooner

A simplified video calling setup with room to grow

The Monitor Rig gives you tons of places to mount your gear

My video calling kit is pretty standard. It includes a webcam perched on a monitor and a couple of small Lumecube lights on tripods either side for two-point lighting to smooth out any harsh shadows. I've often had a third light perched on the monitor as well, but I was never quite happy with how things were. The USB cables kept tangling or pulling the peripherals off the monitor's top edge, and I didn't like the thought of them putting pressure on my monitor's screen either.

I've got a mirrorless camera that I use for videos and pictures fairly often, so I'm used to bolting and screwing accessories onto that to make things easier when creating. Monoblocc's creators know this too, and the kit they've put together uses a main plate that bolts between the VESA mount of the monitor arm and the monitor, with a bunch of scaffolding and other accessories that build up a system of support for your gear.