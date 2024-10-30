Key Takeaways New Outlook to replace Mail and Calendar

Easy steps to remove new Outlook on Windows 11 PC

This is a temporary hack to bring back the Mail and Calendar app

There are lots of users who are of the opinion that Outlook on Mac is simply better than its Windows client. You'll also find polarizing opinions about the Mail and Calendar and the new Outlook app. Those who love using the Mail and Calendar app aren't happy with Microsoft getting rid of it and forcing everyone to use the new Outlook app. If this is you, we now have the easiest way to escape the new Outlook on Windows 11 PCs.

Your Windows 11 PC can easily get rid of the new Outlook

The new Outlook for Windows is now available for everyone and will eventually completely replace the Mail and Calendar app. The company has already begun the transition by making the New Outlook toggle ineffective, thus forcing everyone to use the New Outlook more. You can still open the Mail and Calendar app from the new Outlook app but only for your current season. There is a third-party app that helps you get rid of the new Outlook and permanently bring back the Mail and Calendar app. If you don't like to do things this way, there is now another way to restore the old Mail and Calendar app.

Related 7 reasons Outlook is better than Gmail Unpacking the advantages of Outlook over Gmail

As first discovered by Reddit user u/Commercial_Use6316, you'll need to follow only a few simple steps to stop Microsoft from imposing the new Outlook on your PC. The very first step is to open the Settings app on your PC by pressing the Win key + I on your keyboard. Now, follow the below steps:

Click Apps and then Installed apps. Find the Outlook (new) from the list of apps and uninstall it. Open the Microsoft Store and find the Outlook for Windows app. Click the Install button, then immediately stop the installation, and close the Microsoft Store app.

The Reddit user claims that the above steps bring back the Mail and Calendar app. We also tested this on our PCs and found that the four-step process wasn't enough. In our testing, it required a system reboot to make it work. So, if you can't open the Mail and Calendar app even after following the steps mentioned above, try restarting your PC.

It'll not work forever

This trick works like a charm, but it's only a matter of time before Microsoft fixes this loophole. That's because, like it or not, Microsoft has no plans to offer multiple stock email apps for Windows 11 users. In fact, the new Outlook is the product of Microsoft's "One Outlook" strategy, which aims to get rid of separate versions of the app and unify the Outlook experience across platforms.