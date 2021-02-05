This collection of 18 ethical hacking courses is under $35 for a limited time

With so much data stored in the cloud, cyber security is more important than ever. If you would like to break into this lucrative career, The All-In-One 2021 Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle provides the perfect education. The bundle includes 18 courses from top instructors — and it’s now just $34.58 when you use the 15% discount code VDAY2021.

Ethical hacking is the art of finding the weaknesses that cyber criminals seek to exploit. According to PayScale, certified experts can expect to earn upwards of $93k per year.

You don’t need a college degree to find work as an ethical hacker, but you do need to have certain skills and certificates. This bundle helps you acquire the perfect technical résumé, with a huge library of top-rated training.

Through concise video lessons, you learn the key techniques of ethical hacking — from setting up a secure Linux system to writing your own backdoors using Python.

The training also looks at server and network security, popular hacking tools and attacks, and bug bounty programs. You get loads of examples to practice on, and the bundle helps you work towards ISA certification. You even get a free exam entry.

All the courses have great reviews, and you learn from instructors such as Gabriel Avramescu — a senior information security consultant and IT trainer.

The training is worth $3,285 in total, but you can get the bundle today for just $34.58 with lifetime access included.

