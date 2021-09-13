This Dell Inspiron 15 is a great productivity laptop for $640 ($149 off)

The ongoing silicon shortages have led to short supplies of many electronics, but it’s still not too hard to get a new laptop at discounted prices. Samsung’s premium Galaxy Book Pro just dropped to $900, and there are a few worthwhile sales on mid-range laptops too. You can now get a Dell Inspiron 15 laptop with an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and 12GB RAM for $639.99 from Dell’s eBay store, a savings of $149 from the usual price.

The specific configuration on sale has a 15.6-inch 1080p LED screen, a 512GB NVMe SSD, 12GB RAM (one 8GB module and one 4GB module), and a full-size keyboard with a number pad. You get an 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 for the processor, which is a 4-core/8-thread chip with a maximum speed of 4.2GHz. That’s decent hardware for the price, especially considering some laptops twice this price (like the 2020 MacBook Pro) still only have 8GB RAM.

Dell Inspiron 15 3511 This has great hardware for $640, including a new 11th-gen Intel processor and 12GB RAM. Buy at eBay

The large 15.6-inch screen, Core i5 CPU, and decent amount of memory makes this an excellent laptop for productivity work. However, there’s no dedicated graphics card, so don’t expect a great gaming experience.