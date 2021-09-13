This Dell Inspiron 15 is a great productivity laptop for $640 ($149 off)
The ongoing silicon shortages have led to short supplies of many electronics, but it’s still not too hard to get a new laptop at discounted prices. Samsung’s premium Galaxy Book Pro just dropped to $900, and there are a few worthwhile sales on mid-range laptops too. You can now get a Dell Inspiron 15 laptop with an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and 12GB RAM for $639.99 from Dell’s eBay store, a savings of $149 from the usual price.
The specific configuration on sale has a 15.6-inch 1080p LED screen, a 512GB NVMe SSD, 12GB RAM (one 8GB module and one 4GB module), and a full-size keyboard with a number pad. You get an 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 for the processor, which is a 4-core/8-thread chip with a maximum speed of 4.2GHz. That’s decent hardware for the price, especially considering some laptops twice this price (like the 2020 MacBook Pro) still only have 8GB RAM.
- This has great hardware for $640, including a new 11th-gen Intel processor and 12GB RAM.
The large 15.6-inch screen, Core i5 CPU, and decent amount of memory makes this an excellent laptop for productivity work. However, there’s no dedicated graphics card, so don’t expect a great gaming experience.