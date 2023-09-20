HP Spectre x360 13.5 (2023) $900 $1500 Save $600 The 2023 HP Spectre x360 13.5 is a compact and sleek laptop that packs a powerful 13th-generation Intel Core processor. It's a versatile laptop thanks to its form and touchscreen, allowing users to operate it in tent and tablet mode. There's also an OLED model too. $900 at Best Buy $1250 at Best Buy (OLED)

HP makes some of the best Windows laptops out right now, so if you're looking to pick up something new, you can bet you're going to get a pretty solid experience when going with their products. With that said, we've found a phenomenal deal on this HP Spectre 2-in-1 laptop that comes with a powerful Intel processor, an impressive compact design and is now priced well below retail.

Right now you can save big on this laptop, with Best Buy knocking $800 off for a limited time. Of course, if you're looking for something better, you can also save on the OLED model as well. Both models come with Intel's 13th Generation Core i7 Evo processor, 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB of internal SSD storage.

The main difference between the two models will be their screens, with the standard model coming with an IPS display with a resolution of 1920 x 1280, while the OLED model has a resolution of 3000 x 2000. No matter which model you choose, you're going to get a solid experience, and connectivity is going to be excellent with the laptop's Thunderbolt 4 port, Wi-Fi 6E, microSD card slot, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

In addition to all of the above, you're also going to get quality audio from the laptop, with a quad speaker setup tuned by Bang & Olufsen. Of course, this laptop will last a while on battery, but if you manage to drain it to zero, you'll be back up and running in no time thanks to its quick charge ability that takes it from zero to 50 percent in 45 minutes. HP has also considered safety in mind with a built-in fingerprint reader, dedicated microphone mute button, and more.

So if this sounds like the right laptop for you, be sure to pick one up while the discounts last because this is the best 2-in-1 laptop you can buy, with the standard model coming in at $900, while the OLED model will cost you $1250. No matter which one you choose, you're going to be getting a great laptop for a excellent price.