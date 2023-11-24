LG gram 14 2-in-1 (2023) $800 $1300 Save $500 Experience unparalleled versatility with the LG Gram 14 (2 in 1) 2023. This ultra-lightweight convertible laptop seamlessly transforms into a tablet, offering exceptional portability and productivity. Boasting a stunning 14-inch display, powerful performance, and long-lasting battery life, it's the perfect companion for work and play. Elevate your computing experience with the cutting-edge design and performance of the LG Gram 14. $800 at Amazon

LG has continued to impress us here at XDA with its incredible discounts this Black Friday. After the company slashed their monitor prices, the spotlight is now shining on the impressive LG Gram 14-inch laptop featuring the 13th gen Core i5 processor. Unveiled just this January, the fact that it's already gracing the Black Friday sale is a delightful surprise. For those eyeing a new laptop or contemplating an upgrade, the LG Gram 14 stands out as a smart investment, especially considering its 2-in-1 functionality.

Remarkably priced at just $799, this laptop not only surpasses competitors but even outshines LG's own lineup. Notably, the LG Gram 14 (12th Gen i5) commands a price tag $500 higher than its successor, making this Black Friday deal an irresistible opportunity to upgrade your laptop without breaking the bank. Don't miss out on this exclusive chance to snag a cutting-edge laptop at an unbeatable price.

Why the LG Gram 14 is worth your time and money!

The LG Gram 14 (2023) 2 in 1 Laptop is a testament to portable innovation. Weighing a mere 2.2 pounds and encased in a durable magnesium alloy shell, this laptop effortlessly withstands the rigors of daily use. Its 360-degree rotation feature enhances the touchscreen experience, making it a versatile companion for various tasks.

When it comes to battery life, the LG Gram 14 defies modern expectations, ensuring productivity on the move without frequent charging. Ideal for those constantly moving from place to place, its compact design makes it easy to carry, while the powerful processor and abundant RAM guarantee seamless performance.

With a vivid display and user-friendly design, this laptop excels in delivering a lightweight, powerful, and enduring experience for both work and play. The LG Gram 14 emerges as a stellar investment, seamlessly blending portability, durability, and performance. So don't miss out on this incredible deal, this Black Friday.