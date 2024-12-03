Key Takeaways Aktivisda is the top open-source alternative to Canva, offering basic design features.

It lacks advanced features and UX/UI compared to Canva, but is still usable.

Other open-source tools may provide better design options than Aktivisda.

Every creative software available as proprietary subscription services seems to have one or more great open-source alternative. There are plenty of open-source alternatives to almost all Adobe programs , for example, but less options for other software, including Canva. Although there are plenty of paid alternatives to Canva, there’s only one open-source software. It’s not a perfect match, but Aktivisda is the best open-source option for those looking for a free program similar to Canva.

Aktivisda is the closest open-source alternative to Canva

In the hunt for open-source versions of Canva, my search fell flat. While there are plenty of Canva alternatives, they all feature proprietary options or don’t provide layout design tools which are similar to those in Canva.

Upon discovering Aktivisda, I had to lower my expectations of how this open-source tool could replace my Canva or Adobe Express workflow. Simply put, it cannot completely meet my expectations. However, that doesn’t mean it’s not a great alternative option, which could even be improved in the future.

You might have heard of Extinction Rebellion (XR) — the French branch which provides Aktivisda — as the environmental freedom movement founded in the UK. XR is often responsible for protests to protect the environment within the UK, Europe, and globally. The intention of Aktivisda is to help design posts for committed XR members — however, you do not have to be an XR member to use Aktivisda.

Design features available in Aktivisda

It’s basic, but it helps