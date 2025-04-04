Who doesn’t know Minecraft here in 2025? This is one of the best games of all time in any variation you could measure. Whether it’s the simple design and art style that allows players to dive in quickly, or the soothing music while exploring the different terrains, it has become one of the most recognized franchises on the planet.

The creator, Markus “Notch” Persson, released the first public alpha of Minecraft in May 2009, and it has exploded since to the tune of 300+ million copies sold. From constant updates to the original game (dubbed the Java Edition), to the newer ports getting released on everything from consoles to phones. The multitude of spin-off games and media, the toys and figures, and even the face of Minecraft, Steve, got an invitation to Super Smash Bros. But how did Minecraft get to this point? Let’s continue to delve further into a brief history of this record-setting game.

How Minecraft Started As A Simple Java Game

Its simple design came from humble beginnings.