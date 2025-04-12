We've finally gotten our first look at Nintendo’s new console, the Switch 2. There were many new features they wanted to show us, such as how the Switch 2's new graphic capabilities and the size comparison against its predecessor. But there were a few games they showed that really took the show, including one from an unexpected studio. Let’s get into more detail about the game and reception from fans.

FromSoftware’s next great challenge for the Switch 2

The trailer shows a gothic horror to die (a lot) for