Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Mini Projector
The Nebula Capsule 3 is a laser projector that offers excellent value for money. It offers 1080p resolution and has a max brightness of 300 lumens. It supports Bluetooth connectivity and has an 8W speaker. It runs Android TV 11 and streams via Wi-Fi.
Oh boy, don’t you just love this time of the year? We do, and that’s because we’ve seen some amazing Cyber Monday discounts on electronics this year. The Nebula Capsule 3 has sat on our wishlist for quite a while and now Anker shaved a third off the price, making it a steal at $580. Anker is also offering an additional 30% discounts if you purchase a stand with it.
The Nebula Capsule 3 from Anker is one of the most popular laser projectors out there and if you want to turn your living room or bedroom into a movie hall, this is exactly the device you need.
What makes the Nebula Capsule 3 a great buy?
Now, the Capsule 3 may not be the best projector you can buy, but it’s the perfect blend of compactness, features, and performance, which gives it great value for money.
The Capsule 3 offers a native resolution of 1080p and supports HDR 10. It runs Android TV 11, so you can connect it to your Wi-Fi network and use streaming services. The bulb, which has a promised life of 30,000 hours, may not be the brightest at 300 ANSI lumens, but it should suffice in a room that’s dark enough. At 2.1 pounds with the size (and shape) of a Coke can, the projector is extremely light and portable, and you can take it along on your travels.
On the software side, it has features like auto-focus, image presets, and motion smoothing. It also supports 4K inputs, but the input lag may cause issues if you’re looking to play games on this projector.
It also features an 8-watt speaker with decent audio clarity for movies and music. You can also connect to the Capsule 3 using Bluetooth, and use it as a speaker. This projector also has a battery that runs about 2.5 hours on a full charge, but we recommend you run it off AC power because the brightness drops a fair bit when running on the battery. The Capsule 3 also has a USB-C port (charging only) and an HDMI input.
It’s obvious that the Nebula Capsule 3 is a heck of a deal at this price, and if you’re looking for a laser projector that is an all-rounder, this is the answer.