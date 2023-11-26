Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Mini Projector $580 $800 Save $220 The Nebula Capsule 3 is a laser projector that offers excellent value for money. It offers 1080p resolution and has a max brightness of 300 lumens. It supports Bluetooth connectivity and has an 8W speaker. It runs Android TV 11 and streams via Wi-Fi. $580 at Amazon

Oh boy, don’t you just love this time of the year? We do, and that’s because we’ve seen some amazing Cyber Monday discounts on electronics this year. The Nebula Capsule 3 has sat on our wishlist for quite a while and now Anker shaved a third off the price, making it a steal at $580. Anker is also offering an additional 30% discounts if you purchase a stand with it.

The Nebula Capsule 3 from Anker is one of the most popular laser projectors out there and if you want to turn your living room or bedroom into a movie hall, this is exactly the device you need.

What makes the Nebula Capsule 3 a great buy?

Now, the Capsule 3 may not be the best projector you can buy, but it’s the perfect blend of compactness, features, and performance, which gives it great value for money.

The Capsule 3 offers a native resolution of 1080p and supports HDR 10. It runs Android TV 11, so you can connect it to your Wi-Fi network and use streaming services. The bulb, which has a promised life of 30,000 hours, may not be the brightest at 300 ANSI lumens, but it should suffice in a room that’s dark enough. At 2.1 pounds with the size (and shape) of a Coke can, the projector is extremely light and portable, and you can take it along on your travels.

On the software side, it has features like auto-focus, image presets, and motion smoothing. It also supports 4K inputs, but the input lag may cause issues if you’re looking to play games on this projector.

It also features an 8-watt speaker with decent audio clarity for movies and music. You can also connect to the Capsule 3 using Bluetooth, and use it as a speaker. This projector also has a battery that runs about 2.5 hours on a full charge, but we recommend you run it off AC power because the brightness drops a fair bit when running on the battery. The Capsule 3 also has a USB-C port (charging only) and an HDMI input.

It’s obvious that the Nebula Capsule 3 is a heck of a deal at this price, and if you’re looking for a laser projector that is an all-rounder, this is the answer.