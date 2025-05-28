As our computing lives continue to become ever more connected, what data is being shared with who is continues to be at the forefront of privacy conversations. Even for those users who may be savvy with Windows, it can be difficult to tell on the surface what data is being sent to Microsoft, even after perusing through the privacy menus. The good news is that Windows isn't a black box; thanks to public documentation and network analysis, we know what data is being sent, and how to stop it if you so choose to do so.