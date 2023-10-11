There's no doubt that if you're hoping to save big on all kinds of tech items, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are one of the best times to shop. But we're now in the final hours of the event, so we wanted to share a list of everything that fellow XDA readers have purchased so far. This might be useful should you want to pick something up last minute.

You, our humble readers, have purchased all kinds of items, from earbuds to computers, and even battery packs. We collected everything for you right here. But do note, that we don't see who purchased what, and Amazon only tallies how many items were sold anonymously. No personal information was shared with us for the contents of this article.

Pixel Buds Pro

Topping the list as the best-selling item among our readers was the Google Pixel Buds Pro, which is down from $200 to $120. These wireless earbuds are designed for Android, Windows, and Google Pixel devices. They feature active noise cancelation and a silent seal technology that can adapt to block outdoor noises. Battery life is rated at up to 11 hours, and the earbuds have a transparency mode that lets you hear the outside world while listening to music. Of course, you get hands-free access to Google Assistant, too. You can read our Google Pixel Buds Pro review for more on why we loved it so much.

Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug

Interestingly enough, an item that a lot of XDA readers purchased is the Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug. This Smart Plug is designed to help you turn an individual outlet into two plugs. It has a waterproof cover, and you can add voice and remote control to the plug. Setup is quick and easy, and you can use this plug with Wi-Fi and a dedicated app to schedule the on and off times for any attached gadget. Prime Day brings the price down from $25 to just $16.

Anker Magnetic Battery

Third on the list is the Anker Magnetic Battery. This is one of the most popular charging accessories with XDA readers this Prime Day, and it's down in price by 43%, from $70 to just $40. This is designed to be used with iPhones, but since it has a USB-C port you can use it as a portable power bank, too. It features a built-in foldable kickstand and magnetic attachment. The Power Bank holds 5,000mAh of power.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

We already covered this in the 10 hottest Amazon Prime Day electronics deals right now, but it's another item that XDA readers love. It's the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which is down from $50 to just $23. This streaming stick is designed for 4K TVs and gets you access to your favorite streaming and music apps. You can even turn your TV into an Alexa device, since the included remote supports Alexa voice commands. It's a streamer's favorite gadget, really!

12TB NAS

Want to back up your PC or have a NAS enclosure that needs a fancy new hard drive? XDA readers purchased a lot of these 12TB Seagate IronWolf HDDs. It's for good reason, too, as the price is down from $260 to $200 for Prime Day. These are one of the best NAS HDDs since you get ultra-high capacity, and a big cache of 256MB, with little chance of the drive being damaged.

Surface Pro 9

The heart of XDA is computing content, and we're happy to see that the Surface Pro 9 landed as another top-purchased item by our readers. This Surface Pro 9 model that's on sale is one of the top-end units. It's maxed out with the fastest possible 12th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, and 32GB RAM. Of course, this is the Wi-Fi unit, and it only comes in platinum, but it's still a fancy Windows tablet that's well worth the 31% discount from $2,600 to $1,800. You can read our Surface Pro 9 review if you're still curious about this device.

Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto

Also landing on our list as a popularly purchased item is the Motorola MA1. This is a wireless Android audio car adapter, and a good one, to say the least. It uses Google-licensed technology, so you know it's safe to work with your car. All you need to do to get started with it is simply plug and play, and then pair your smartphone. It's also a well-designed adapter, too, since it doesn't take up much space, and you can easily remove it when not needed. Grab it while it lasts, though, as even though it's down in price from $90 to $70, this deal is not going to last forever.

Anker Prime Power Bank

Power banks were quite popular purchases with a lot of XDA readers, and the Anker Prime Power Bank is one that made our list. This power bank is 31% off for Prime Day and is down in price from $130 to $90. It features a 200W output, which can charge even gaming laptops, and a 100W recharge rate. It holds 20,000mAh of power, too, which can charge a lot of devices more than once. You get USB-C cables included. Note this power bank even has a nifty display to show you how much juice is left. Talk about useful!

Ring Indoor Webcam

The Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) is also popular with XDA readers on Prime Day. Down to just $30, this is the latest Ring indoor camera. This product can watch over your home in any location you put it in. It offers video previews, too through the app, so you can go back and see what was captured. Like most smart indoor cams, you also get location alerts and can mount the camera anywhere you please. Alexa is supported, too.

Pixel Buds A-series

XDA readers really loved the Pixel Buds A-series. These humble earbuds are just $59 for Prime Day but still offer high-quality audio. The design of these earbuds makes it easy to fit in your ears. You also get up to 5 hours of listening time with these earbuds. Other nifty things we love about these earbuds are the water resistance and adaptive sounds. Check out our full Pixel Buds A-series review for more on why we loved it so much.

There's still time to find other deals!

While these are 10 of the top items you all have purchased, you shouldn't feel limited to just what we've mentioned. There are tons of Prime Day CPU and GPU deals going on right now, as well as Prime Day deals on batteries, and Prime Day laptop deals. Make sure you get those purchases in quickly, though. These deals end at midnight.