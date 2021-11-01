This Lenovo Ideapad is a great productivity laptop for $430 ($190 off)

Now that we’re finally in the month of November, retailers are starting up their Black Friday sales. We’re starting to see decent discounts on everything from smartphones to video games, and one worthwhile sale on a Lenovo Ideapad 3 just popped up at Best Buy. The laptop has an Intel Core i5 processor and 12GB RAM, and now you can get it for $429.99 — that’s $190 below the original price.

Lenovo sells many different configurations of the Ideapad 3, but the model on sale has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS screen, 12GB of RAM, a 256GB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6, a backlit keyboard, and a webcam with a physical privacy shutter. The whole laptop weighs 3.74 pounds, and measures 0.78″ thin.

Lenovo Ideapad 3 This budget laptop is an excellent option for school, typical work tasks, and web browsing. Buy at Best Buy

This is a great deal for a mid-range productivity laptop, especially with how much memory is available — many other computers in this price range only have 8GB RAM. The Ideapad 3 isn’t a 2-in-1 laptop, but you still get a large screen, backlit keyboard, and plenty of ports. Windows 10 comes installed out of the box, but you can upgrade to Windows 11 whenever you’re ready at no additional cost.

If this laptop isn’t quite what you’re looking for, we have a roundup of the best laptops you can buy overall. However, that list mostly focuses on high-end laptops, while this Lenovo Ideapad 3 is a budget model.