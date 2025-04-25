Lenovo IdeaPad 5x $550 $860 Save $310 A convertible laptop with all the power you need, thanks to its Snapdragon X processor. Grab it now for $310 off for a limited time. $550 at Best Buy

We're getting to the point where even great laptops aren't costing all that much anymore, which is a good thing if you've been thinking about grabbing something new. While there are plenty of options, we think this Snapdragon-powered laptop from Lenovo is going to be just the thing. Not only do you get a fantastic laptop that's versatile, but it also comes with a discount that knocks $310 off, bringing it down to just $550 for a limited time.

What's great about the Lenovo IdeaPad 5x?

When it comes to the components, you're looking at a laptop that's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus chip that's paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. For the most part, it is going to be able to handle anything that you can throw at it. However, there are some limitations when it comes to software, so if you're doing something niche, then make sure it's compatible.

When it comes to the screen, you're getting a 14-inch OLED touchscreen display that delivers 100% DCI-P3 coverage, which means it's going to look good whether you're editing a document or watching your favorite TV shows and movies. Overall, this is a durable laptop that passes the MIL-STD 810H standard.

Despite being a laptop, you still get plenty of connectivity here, with two USB-C, HDMI, two USB-A, and a microSD card slot. Furthermore, the laptop also has a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth as well. For the most part, this laptop really delivers when it comes to value, and is an absolute no-brainer if you've been looking for a new laptop.