This Lenovo Yoga 6 is a fantastic productivity laptop at $750 ($200 off)

Lenovo produces some of the best laptops around, and one of the company’s more popular lineups is the 2-in-1 Yoga series. More recently, Lenovo has started selling Yoga laptops with either Intel or AMD processors, giving buyers more choice in what hardware they want. Now you can get one of the recent AMD-based Yoga laptops for $750 at Best Buy, a savings of $200 from the normal retail price. The sale is live at both Best Buy and Best Buy’s eBay store.

The model on sale is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, an 8-core/16-thread processor with a maximum boost clock of 4.3GHz. You also get a 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, two USB 3.0 Type-C connectors, two 1W speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and a built-in fingerprint reader. The screen is a 13.3-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS display, and you can flip it around to use the Yoga laptop like a giant tablet.

This is a great option for a productivity laptop, especially with its 16GB RAM (many sub-$1,000 laptops still only have 8GB) and USB Type-A ports (so you don’t have to use dongles all the time). The latest MacBook Air is still on sale for $850, but not everyone wants to use macOS, and the entry-level MacBook Air has half the storage and RAM of this Yoga laptop.