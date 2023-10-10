Source: Keychron Keychron S1 $90 $130 Save $40 I've been using the mighty Keychron S1 for months now as my daily driver. It's used for work and play, offering a great typing experience with low-profile Gateron switches. Usually costing $110, this keyboard is yours today for just $77. $90 at Amazon

Keychron makes some of the best custom mechanical keyboards, allowing anyone to create their own personalized typing machine. The brand's catalog of keyboards can get expensive, especially when looking at those with more advanced features and functionality, but there are some more affordable options, such as the Keychron S1. This is a compact, low-profile 75% mechanical keyboard designed with gaming and typing in mind, and it's on sale right now for Prime Day.

Why I love using the Keychron S1

The Keychron S1 is a wired keyboard and as such has no wireless capabilities. There are 84 keys in total, each with back lighting. Everything is packaged together using a CNC aluminum base and Linux, macOS, and Windows are fully supported. Being a QMK/VIA custom keyboard, you can easily customize everything about the Keychron S1 using open-source software. The best part about the Keychron S1 is the keyboard comes fully assembled with the switches and keycaps already installed.

If you'd like to add your own touch, the switches are hot-swappable, allowing you to choose an aftermarket set for replacement. Being a 75% layout, it may take some time to grow accustomed to where everything is located and you will mistakenly hit the wrong keys, but there's plenty to appreciate about the Keychron S1. In the box, Keychron throws in a few extra rubber feet, keycap and switch removal tool, and a long USB-C cable.

I'm a fan of low-profile switches in that it feels more like a laptop experience when typing, but gaming is easy enough on the Keychron S1, especially with the red or brown switches. The keyboard is easily worth its MSRP of $130, which makes this Prime Day PC gaming deal an absolute steal at just $90.