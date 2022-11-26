BenQ Ex3210U The Best $894 $1100 Save $206 This BenQ gaming monitor is amazing for more than just games. While it has gaming features you'd expect, like a 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync, it's also amazingly color accurate and crisp with a 4K resolution. For $206 off on Black Friday, it's the best monitor to snap up. $894 at Amazon

Finding the perfect monitor has been a personal quest of mine for the last several years, and nothing I tried ever quite scratched that itch. After trying and returning a ton of different options over the years, I was nearly ready to give up until I got my hands on the BenQ EX3210U. Not only does it hit all the gaming features I was looking for, it does so without any compromises on quality. It's seriously my favorite monitor I've ever used.

With all the great Black Friday computer, laptop, and monitor deals still in full swing, this is the one that sticks out most to me. Usually, this monitor goes for $1,100, which can make it really hard to justify unless you're as picky as me. However, for Black Friday, the price of the EX3210U has dropped by $206. That brings it down to $894, which is still pricey, but an amazing deal for what you get.

Why the BenQ EX3210U is great

Okay, so what I was trying to find and failed at over and over again, was a gaming monitor that also carried some designer-level specs. This is very difficult to do without spending upwards of $1,500 to $2,000, which I wasn't cool with. The whole time, however, I kept an eye on BenQ's lineup because I know they have a history of making great, color-accurate displays.

When the EX3210U launched, it ticked off most of my boxes. It comes in at a beautiful 32 inches with a 4K resolution, which is the perfect size-to-resolution ration in my opinion. On top of that, it has a speedy 144Hz refresh rate with support for adaptive sync, which means you're getting a snappy, responsive display that cuts out any screen tearing.

Source: XDA / Daniel Thorp-Lancaster

The monitor also supports HDR for any games or content you have that uses it. But BenQ also has a way of imitating HDR for regular content, too. Not all of those modes have been perfect for me, but it definitely spices up the image and contrast in standard dynamic range games (I really like turning on the "fake" RPG HDR mode in World of Warcraft).

There are plenty of extra USB ports on the back, the monitor has great cable management, and its design is wonderful with a white exterior. The other ace BenQ has up its sleeve is the speaker setup with this monitor. You basically have a soundbar built in with a subwoofer around back, and I can say the sound quality is excellent compared to most speakers you hear on monitors.

The only thing I would love to change or add is USB-C support. I happen to use a USB-C webcam, and it would be great to be able to just run it into the USB hub built into this monitor. Instead, I've had to figure out a way to route the (rather short) cable to my PC because the EX3210U doesn't have a USB-C port built in.

In any case, the features you get, and the color accuracy of the display, are a great deal for under $1,000. For my money, this is the monitor deal everyone should be snapping up for Black Friday.