Malware doesn't normally target your GPU, and attackers are taking advantage of that loophole now. A new malware family called CoffeeLoader was discovered by researchers at Zscaler (via PCWorld), which uses your GPU instead of your CPU to execute malicious code, all while impersonating the popular Armoury Crate utility you'll find with Asus PCs and laptops, graphics cards, and handhelds like the ROG Ally X.

CoffeeLoader is built to look like Armoury Crate

And its final destination is your GPU