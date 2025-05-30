I recently went on a quest to find the best note-taking tools that can also help with productivity and task management. While there are a ton of solutions that cater to this requirement, one of the most popular ones is Obsidian. In just a few years after launch, Obsidian has become a favorite among enthusiasts thanks to a wide range of features and support for plugins. It can act as an excellent personal knowledge management tool that pro users will certainly appreciate. However, there are a few downsides to using Obsidian. For starters, the app doesn't natively sync between devices for free. Then, there's the issue with needing the app on all devices, since there's no web version of Obsidian by default.

Owing to these issues, I started looking for alternatives. There are several self-hosted services that you can use, but not everyone wants to go through the hassle of hosting apps on their home server and then jumping through more hoops to access them remotely. So, I started looking for other solutions that can simply be accessed via a web browser. It didn't take long for me to discover Clibu Notes. It's a simple note-taking and knowledge base app that's completely browser-based and offers a clutter-free interface. I've been using it for a few days now, and it certainly seems like a good replacement for Obsidian. Here's everything you can do in it, so you can decide whether you should ditch Obsidian in favor of Clibu.

Not the best UI, but it gets the job done

It could be simpler