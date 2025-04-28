There are several ways to record the screen of your computer. If you're using a Windows PC, you can use the Snipping Tool or the Xbox Game Bar. On macOS, the built-in QuickTime Player does a good job of recording the screen. However, the output from all of these is quite basic. No fancy animations, no built-in editing tools, and no shortcuts. In fact, the Xbox Game Bar doesn't even allow you to record the screen in certain apps. So, I decided to look for a more powerful alternative. That's when I stumbled upon Loom. For those unaware, Loom is one of the best screen recorders out there with a plethora of features. However, my hunt didn't end there. I generally prefer open-source apps since they're better in terms of privacy, so I started looking for more options.

It didn't take me long to find exactly what I was looking for. Cap is a screen recording tool for Windows and Mac that's almost like a replica of Loom -- but open source. It's lightweight, has all the features you need, and most importantly -- completely free to use. So, I installed Cap, recorded a few clips, and it has been a mainstay on all my computers ever since. Here's why you, too, should consider using Cap, and how it makes something as simple as screen recordings so elegant and beautiful.

Extremely simple and lightweight

Start and stop recording with shortcuts