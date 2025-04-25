I write on the internet for a living, so the majority of my day is spent typing articles on my computer. Initially, I used to write directly into the website's content management portal. But writing large chunks of text inside a browser window just didn't feel right. Moreover, I was often distracted by other tabs open inside the browser, like social media platforms or YouTube. That's when I decided to switch to a dedicated app to write my articles. I tried Notion, Obsidian, and Joplin -- and while they're all excellent in their own regard, I always felt that they offered way more than what I needed. So, I went on a hunt to find an app that just allowed me to write without any distracting elements.

I tried several options before I stumbled upon Freewrite one fine day while scrolling through my X feed. I thought of giving the app a shot since it's free and open source. Well, I spent a few minutes on it, and I instantly knew it was my new favorite writing app. Freewrite is a distraction-free writing app that has just the right number of features. It's not overwhelming, it has a built-in timer, and you can choose from a variety of fonts. Most importantly, it lets you write freely. Here's why I've settled on Freewrite, and you should give it a shot, too.

Minimalistic UI

No unnecessary elements