PC cases have come a long way since the late 90s, but one ATX case looks like any other ATX case. Take the Lian Li O11 Dynamic, first launched in 2018. This stunning piece of art was unlike anything else on the market; just about everyone copied it. The same goes for many other form factors. The NZXT H1 spans a few alternatives from the competition. Using similar designs isn't a negative as companies can put their spin but it becomes slightly uninspiring for those who are after unique-looking PC cases. There are many out there, but they're often too outlandish. Enter the be quiet! Light Base 600 LX.

Meet the PC case that's more than a case

It looks like you can keep fish inside, but you shouldn't