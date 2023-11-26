PNY XLR8 CS3140 M.2 PCIe 4.0 4TB $228 $380 Save $152 This M.2 4TB card from PNY features read speeds of 7,500 MBps and write speeds of 6,850 MBps, making it a pretty snappy choice for your PC or PS5. With a 96-layer 3D NAND structure, this flash memory also includes a 1GB DDR4 DRAM cache. While it isn't as fast as newer PCIe 5.0 SSDs, it's still a pretty good buy. $228 at Amazon

Solid-state drives or SSDs are constantly evolving, and as time passes, the capacity and transfer speeds get faster, while prices get lower. That said, there’s no substitute for great performance, and the M.2 variety is the fastest you can get for your rig. But these SSDs can get pretty pricey; which is exactly why you need to grab this Cyber Monday deal right away, because the PNY XLR8 CS3140 just got a whopping 40% off its usual price.

Whether you’re looking for a snappy SSD for your gaming PC, your PS5, or even your Steam Deck, this PNY 4TB drive is a fantastic option.

What’s great about the PNY XLR8 CS3140?

The CS3140 has a 96-layer 3D NAND flash memory plus a 1GB DDR4 DRAM cache. One of its best features is the inclusion of the highly-rated Phison E18 controller — there’s a reason it’s part of the best SSDs in the market. This NVMe Gen4 SSD has read/write ratings of 7,500 MBps and 6,850 MBps respectively, plus a write endurance of 3000TBW, and is backed by a 5-year warranty. It even offers 256-bit AES hardware encryption, which is great for data safety.

All this performance comes with a catch, though, and that’s the risk of overheating. If you’re buying this PCIe 4.0 SSD for your PC, you should also look at the PNY combo that includes a heatsink. That said, getting this SSD still makes sense because of how well it crushes the speeds of SATA III SSDs.

If you like the idea of lightning-fast game loading or video rendering when you edit clips, this SSD is a solid buy.