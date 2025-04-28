Ever since I discovered Windows 11’s Command Palette from PowerToys, my workflow has completely transformed. What started as a hidden gem has quickly become my go-to tool for executing virtually any task on my computer in a flash. The experience was almost magical, like having a powerful command center at my fingertips, and it’s hard not to fall in love with the freedom it provides.

Photo of two laptops connected and running Mouse Without Borders on Windows 11
Unleashing limitless capabilities

The centralized command hub