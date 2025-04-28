Ever since I discovered Windows 11’s Command Palette from PowerToys, my workflow has completely transformed. What started as a hidden gem has quickly become my go-to tool for executing virtually any task on my computer in a flash. The experience was almost magical, like having a powerful command center at my fingertips, and it’s hard not to fall in love with the freedom it provides.
I used this amazing PowerToys tool to connect my laptops and now I can't live without it
Connecting two laptops is a lot easier by using Mouse Without Borders from PowerToys. Here's how I did it!
9