Before we get to far into this, let me just start off by saying I know this will sound backwards, and it may even create a little anger inside some people, but I've been considering this switch for a long time. I upgraded my old pair of AirPods to the AirPods Pro shortly after they came out, and since then I've always regretted it a little bit. Sure, there's a lot to like in a small package and the noise cancelation is great, but I don't need that enough to make it worth keeping them around. As part of its annual Prime Day event, Amazon has a steep discount on the AirPods 2 (yes, the ones that were released back in 2019), and at $90 I couldn't pass them up.

Why would you replace AirPods Pro with AirPods 2?

This is a very legit question, and in several ways it was a pretty big downgrade for me. I knew going into this that I wouldn't get the noise cancelation anymore, and that I would be kissing Transparency mode goodbye, but the comfort of having AirPods 2 in my ears instead of the AirPods Pro made it all worth it. For as long as I can remember, I've fought with my AirPods Pro to try and get them to stay in my ears while doing simple things. Anytime I would start talking, like on a video call, the fit of the earbud would change, and it would feel like it was going to fall out. That meant that I was constantly adjusting them and hoping that they wouldn't fall out. When Apple released the second-gen AirPods Pro, it released a new XS size ear tip and I thought maybe that could help fix my troubles to get a better fit, but it didn't.

I was always so afraid of them falling out that I would opt to use my wired Lightning earbuds instead of my AirPods Pro when I was doing chores around the house. My arms got tangled in the cord one too many times and I kept trying to convince myself it was okay to replace them with the AirPods 2, but it just felt wasteful at the end of the day. Prime Day's price drop to just $90 was the tipping point for me, though. I've already spent, like, $30 on different ear tips to try and make them work better for me, so why not just end the miserable experience and get the ones I knew would work better, right?

My new AirPods 2 were already delivered, and I immediately started using them. They are more secure in my ear, have good enough audio quality for my listening needs and I don't have to worry about them feeling like they will fall out every two seconds. If you've been looking for an extra set of AirPods or want to make a change yourself, be sure to act now as this deal isn't likely to last for long.