It's Amazon's second Prime Day shopping event for the year, and we're still being surprised by how good some of the deals on offer are. There are excellent deals across the board on wireless earbuds and on Apple devices. Even with so many great low prices, one deal stands out to us--that's this $66 discount on AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB-C, bundled with two years of AppleCare+. For a limited time, you can get the lowest price ever on these great wireless earbuds and get the peace of mind that comes with Apple's extended warranty service.

Bundling AppleCare+ with AirPods Pro 2 makes all the sense in the world

Even without AppleCare+, there's much to love about the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB-C. For a start, the USB-C charging port on the case enables you to use any charger you have around the house, without hunting for that elusive Lightning cable. It also enables you to reverse-charge the AirPods from any of the iPhone 15 series, making it even less likely that you'll run out of battery life while away from home.

You get the H2 chip for premium active noise cancelation, with ambient mode, transparency mode for conversations, and adaptive mode for changing conditions. The drivers deliver deep, rich sound, and support spatial audio for immersive playback with the right audio sources. And you get up to six hours of listening on a single charge, with another 24 hours of battery life stored in the charging case.

And then you get AppleCare+ on top of that, so if you accidentally overpower the IPX4 waterproofing with a glass of water, one quick chat with Apple Support will get you a new pair on the way, without fuss. You even get express replacement if you ask for it, where they'll ship you the replacement before getting your faulty pair back. That's on top of extended coverage for the battery inside each earbud and the case, and even coverage for the included charging cable if that frays.

You just can't go wrong with this deeply discounted duo, as it gives Apple users great sound, and even greater peace of mind. Just make sure you take advantage of this while it still lasts, as deals this great don't stick around for long.