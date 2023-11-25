It's possible to spend very little on a NAS enclosure, but you're often paying for a single-bay NAS or one with sub-par performance. Synology NAS enclosures have arguably the best operating system in the form of DiskStation Manager. Its most affordable two-bay ARM-powered NAS is currently on sale for the Black Friday weekend and it can be yours for just $152. We're not sure how long this deal will remain live for.

Why is the Synology DiskStation DS223j worth buying?

We're paying monthly subscriptions for just about anything these days. Mobile phone contracts, cloud storage, and media streaming. NAS enclosures are capable of saving you money by canceling two of the three I just mentioned. Unfortunately, Synology doesn't yet offer mobile contracts. The price of the Synology DiskStation DS223j is just $152. Add in two 1TB NAS drives and you're looking at a maximum of $300 for 2TB of storage capacity.

Google charges $7.99 per month for 2TB of storage. While this subscription does provide additional benefits, you won't be able to set up your own media streaming platform like you can on a NAS enclosure. There's also no monthly fee for a NAS and you have full control over all your data. Nothing is stored on cloud servers owned by a third party. In just three years, the cost of the NAS and the two 1TB drives will have equaled a Google One plan for the same duration.

Inside the plastic white chassis is a Realtek RTD1619B processor with four physical cores and a maximum clock speed of 1.7GHz. It's a 64-bit chip that runs ARM instructions and may not have the raw processing power offered by Intel CPUs, but it does allow Synology to price the DiskStation DS223j accordingly. Joining the processor is 1GB of DDR4 RAM and a single 1GbE network connection. This is ample for maximizing the NAS potential, which is file storage and light app usage.

The highlight of this Black Friday NAS deal is access to DSM, which the DS223j provides for a ridiculously low price.