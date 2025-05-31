For as customizable as the Steam Deck is, it's surprisingly light on UI customization options. You can pick up different start-up animations and change the color of your keyboard — given you've bought designs through the Steam rewards program — but not much beyond that. Thankfully, the community has pushed things further. I've been using the CSS Loader plugin for the better part of two years on my Steam Deck OLED, and it gives me unfettered access to poke, prod, and break the Steam Deck's user interface in any way I see fit.

First thing's first — grab Decky Loader

The plugin loader every Steam Deck owner needs