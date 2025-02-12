Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x 9 / 10 $800 $1200 Save $400 A fantastic laptop that delivers the perfect balance when it comes to price, features, and performance. Right now, you can score $400 off in this limited-time deal. $800 at Best Buy

There are just way too many great laptops available in 2025, which is a good problem to have if you're in the market for something new. If you're someone that needs a laptop that has a lot of power, is incredibly sleek and light, has a fantastic display, and doesn't cost all that much — then we think the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x might just be the thing. For a limited time, Best Buy is knocking $400 off the original retail price, bringing it down to one of its lowest prices yet.

What's great about the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x?

While there are a lot of things to love about this laptop, let's start off with the specifications first. This Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x features a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor that's paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal SSD storage.

In addition, you get a beautiful and vibrant 14.5-inch 3K OLED 90Hz touchscreen display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. Furthermore, this all fits into a package that's super-slim and sleek, measuring at just 0.51 inches thin and weighing just 2.82 pounds.

Connectivity is also quite good here as well, with three Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There's also a 2.1MP camera that'll get the job done, and the keyboard here is also quite good as well. Furthermore, we also get impressive battery life too, which you won't often find on a Windows laptop.

Overall, this is a very good Windows laptop that really punches above its current price. Of course, if you're not completely sold and want to check out some other options, we have some excellent laptop recommendations.