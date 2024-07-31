Key Takeaways Jagex Launcher boosts account security and convenience with single-window access, but lacks support for Linux OS users.

Jagex is between a rock and a hard place when it comes to offering Linux support for its official launcher. The company created and rolled out Jagex Launcher to solve the issue of account security, make it more convenient for those with multiple characters to pool them together on a single account, and offer options to launch both RuneScape and OldSchool RuneScape from a single window. It's a cool app that works well and isn't intrusive, and the bolstered account security is welcome. The issue is the OS support. It's available on macOS and Windows.

Why there's no Jagex Launcher on Linux

Before Jagex Launcher, running OldSchool RuneScape's unofficial clients was a breeze as Runelite and HDOS both natively support Linux. Once you made the switch to a full Jagex account, you had to use the official launcher, which then threw a plethora of wrenches into the works. Linux obviously doesn't command a healthy chunk of the OS market share, even for one of the most popular MMORPGs on the planet. It's a small community of players that largely go unnoticed when planning features around OS support.

The Jagex Launcher is made using Direct GVR, the same technology powering other online games such as Elder Scrolls Online and Star Wars The Old Republic. It has largely been well-received by the community and I've never had an issue with the launcher, outside of native Linux support. Interestingly, macOS works flawlessly and the client can be easily installed on Apple hardware, which typically has less market share than Linux, at least according to the Steam Hardware Survey. Still, launching a Linux client is likely outside Jagex's scope and down to the launcher developer.

I don't see this changing anytime soon, no matter how vocal the minority are within the RuneScape and OSRS communities. Luckily, there's a new solution from the incredible Adamcake in the form of Bolt — an unofficial Jagex Launcher client that runs natively on Linux.

What is Bolt?

Bolt is an unofficial Jagex Launcher client built using the Chromium Embedded Framework (CEF). The goal was to create an alternative to the official launcher, which required Wine or some other workaround that hacked together a solution, in the form of a single Flatpak package. Instead of emulating the Jagex Launcher, this client is developed from the ground up with support for Linux, allowing you to log into your Jagex account, choose between RuneScape and OldSchool RuneScape, as well as which game client you wish to use.

How to install Bolt and Jagex Launcher on Linux

Installing Bolt on Linux takes a few commands and minutes. Once up and running, you'll be able to log into your Jagex account and launch official or unofficial clients through the Bolt client. I've been using the software for a few weeks and have found no issues regarding security. The entire code is available through GitHub for verification. For this guide, I'll be using Ubuntu, the most popular Linux distro. The commands should be similar to other distributions.

Install Flatpak (skip if already installed): sudo apt install flatpak Install Bolt: flatpak install com.adamcake.Bolt Launch Bolt.

You're good to go! Bolt will ask you to log into your Jagex account, which will open up a browser window with the familiar login screen. All your characters will then be displayed for selection within the launcher and you can then select which game client you wish to use. Adamcake and the rest of the community continue to work magic for those who enjoy clicking on trees to cut logs on anything other than a Mac or Windows system.

What's Jagex's stance on Bolt?

I'm not certain how the company views Bolt and those that use the unofficial launcher. Seeing how it doesn't affect the game, I don't foresee any bans being pushed through for Bolt users. All it does is allow the game clients to be launched through a Jagex account, so nothing is touched aside from logging in. Jagex does have a support page on the Jagex Launcher for Linux and links to one of the older projects which morphed into what Bolt is today. I don't see there being an issue for players using the app, though feel free to reach out to Jagex support for peace of mind.