Key Takeaways Microsoft sees success in getting big apps optimized for Arm PCs - Chrome, Slack, Adobe, etc.

WindowsOnArm website helps users check app compatibility easily.

Don't expect all apps to be listed, double-check company websites for optimized apps.

Microsoft has long been pursuing app developers to create or optimize their apps for Arm PCs. However, it's only been recently that the software giant has started to see significant success in its effort, as some of the prominent names, including Chrome, Brave, OneNote, Slack, some Adobe apps, and many more have recently become well-optimized for Windows on Arm. That said, it isn't always the case that app developers optimize their apps for Windows on Arm and immediately get everyone's attention. This is where the WindowsOnArm website comes in handy.

WindowsOnArm will tell which apps run natively on Windows on Arm devices

If you're considering buying one of the newest Copilot+ PCs recently launched but don't know whether a specific app is supported, visit the WindowsOnArm website. It'll tell you which apps you can run natively or through emulation on your Arm PC. We've heard about something similar before. WorksonWoA came to our notice a couple of months ago for doing a great job of informing users which games work on Windows on Arm machines.

The WindowsOnArm website, on the other hand, only tells you the status of apps and not games. You wouldn't want to hunt for your favorite apps on that list, because that will take forever unless you find them at the top. Instead, use the search bar and type the name of your app to check whether it's supported, emulated, or runs natively on Windows on Arm. You'll need to click on the app from the list to know its status.

Don't expect to find everything on the website

This list is a work in progress, so don't be surprised if you don't see some of the popular apps on the list even though they run natively on Windows on Arm. For example, we didn't find OneNote on that list. So, you should double-check the companies' websites to see whether their apps have been optimized for Windows on Arm if running certain apps is critical in your use case.