Being a PC gamer might mean an expensive investment in your gaming setup at the beginning of your journey. Not that it has to be, but the best part about playing games on PC, is that once you've got the setup, the games are incredibly cheap.

That's exemplified on Steam each and every week, with multiple sales happening across the whole store. Whether it's a publisher sale, or a sale based around a whole theme, or genre of games, there's always something great you can pick up.

So hot off the presses, here are some PC games currently available on Steam that can add some real fire to your gaming library, without causing your wallet to overheat like you're over-clocking your CPU.

Steam Couch Co-Op Fest

Grab an extra controller for these games.