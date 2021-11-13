This Week in Tech: Galaxy S22 & OnePlus 10 leaks, Windows 11 SE, and more!

Now that Techtober is finally done, things have slowed down in the tech world. But even then, there were a couple of noteworthy developments this week. We saw new leaks about the upcoming Galaxy S22 series and the OnePlus 10 series, Microsoft announced Windows 11 SE, and we learned about a couple of issues with Google’s latest flagships. If you missed any of our coverage, here’s a quick rundown of all significant developments from this week in tech.

OnePlus 10 Pro renders leaked

Although we’re likely months away from the OnePlus 10 series launch, renowned leaker OnLeaks has already given us our first look at the device. Leaked renders showcase that OnePlus will opt for a new design for the device’s camera module. As you can see, the device has a square camera module that flows over one edge, like the camera module on the Galaxy S21 series. For more details, check out our original coverage.

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks

Along with the OnePlus 10 Pro renders, we also reported on a couple of leaks about Samsung’s upcoming flagship lineup. Noted Samsung tipster Max Weinbach revealed that the Galaxy S22 series would come with a Snapdragon SoC in more regions than before. Buyers in the UK and Europe will, however, still get an Exynos variant. For more details, check out our original coverage.

Windows 11 SE announced

This week, Microsoft announced Windows 11 SE — a stripped-down version of Windows 11 for students. It’s a cloud-focused operating system that will rival Chrome OS in the budget laptop segment by giving users a more intuitive alternative to the standard Windows 11 release with a few limitations. Along with Windows 11 SE, Microsoft announced the Surface Laptop SE — a Chromebook replacement running the new operating system. For more details, check out our Windows 11 SE announcement post.

Other stories you shouldn’t miss

Along with these announcements, we reported on the following stories that you shouldn’t miss:

We also shared new wallpapers from a couple of devices that you might want to download for your phone or PC:

XDA’s thoughts on the latest hardware and software

In addition, we published editorials, reviews, first impressions, and comparisons for several new devices and software this week. You can check those out by following the links below: