This Week in Tech: Galaxy S22 & OnePlus 10 leaks, Windows 11 SE, and more!
Now that Techtober is finally done, things have slowed down in the tech world. But even then, there were a couple of noteworthy developments this week. We saw new leaks about the upcoming Galaxy S22 series and the OnePlus 10 series, Microsoft announced Windows 11 SE, and we learned about a couple of issues with Google’s latest flagships. If you missed any of our coverage, here’s a quick rundown of all significant developments from this week in tech.
OnePlus 10 Pro renders leaked
Although we’re likely months away from the OnePlus 10 series launch, renowned leaker OnLeaks has already given us our first look at the device. Leaked renders showcase that OnePlus will opt for a new design for the device’s camera module. As you can see, the device has a square camera module that flows over one edge, like the camera module on the Galaxy S21 series. For more details, check out our original coverage.
Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks
Along with the OnePlus 10 Pro renders, we also reported on a couple of leaks about Samsung’s upcoming flagship lineup. Noted Samsung tipster Max Weinbach revealed that the Galaxy S22 series would come with a Snapdragon SoC in more regions than before. Buyers in the UK and Europe will, however, still get an Exynos variant. For more details, check out our original coverage.
Windows 11 SE announced
This week, Microsoft announced Windows 11 SE — a stripped-down version of Windows 11 for students. It’s a cloud-focused operating system that will rival Chrome OS in the budget laptop segment by giving users a more intuitive alternative to the standard Windows 11 release with a few limitations. Along with Windows 11 SE, Microsoft announced the Surface Laptop SE — a Chromebook replacement running the new operating system. For more details, check out our Windows 11 SE announcement post.
Other stories you shouldn’t miss
Along with these announcements, we reported on the following stories that you shouldn’t miss:
- Google accidentally pushes Verizon Android 12 update to unlocked Pixel users
- Pixel 6 and 6 Pro’s Face Unlock feature didn’t make it to launch, but there’s still hope
- Google now says there are “Made for Google certified” screen protectors for the Google Pixel 6 series
- Pixel 6 gets Early Access heart rate and respiratory tracking in Google Fit
- Google Pixel 2 can now run Android 12, unofficially
- Developer ports Android 12 to the Raspberry Pi 4 B, Pi 400, and Compute Module 4
- Nokia, OnePlus, OPPO, Motorola, and others will support Android 12 dynamic themes
- Windows 11 Patch Tuesday update fixes unusable apps, AMD performance, and more
- Google is rolling out Adaptive Sound to the Pixel 6 series
- Galaxy S20 users can now try One UI 4.0 based on Android 12
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20’s One UI 4 beta based on Android 12 goes live
- Google TV’s remote feature makes its way to the Google Home app
- Samsung is killing DeX for macOS and Windows 7 pretty soon
- YouTube says it will hide public dislike counts on videos
- Valve delays Steam Deck console release by two months
- Google isn’t planning another Pixelbook for 2022
- Apple will be forced to allow external payment options on the App Store by December 9th
- Buying a PlayStation 5 isn’t going to get easier anytime soon
- PUBG: New State is now finally available for all Android and iOS users
- Want a Pixel 5 with the Tensor chip? Google was probably testing one
- Genshin Impact 2.3 update brings two new Geo characters, new Geo boss, and so many….dogs?
We also shared new wallpapers from a couple of devices that you might want to download for your phone or PC:
- Download: MIUI 12 Super Wallpaper port receives new Earth and Mars scenes
- Get all the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro wallpapers for your device and give it a fresh look
- Here are all the funky wallpapers from the new OnePlus 9RT
- Download the new Windows 11 SE wallpaper here
XDA’s thoughts on the latest hardware and software
In addition, we published editorials, reviews, first impressions, and comparisons for several new devices and software this week. You can check those out by following the links below:
- Like it or not, iOS is a better OS than Android for the average user
- Apple Watch Series 7 Review: Bigger screen, better battery and brilliant experience
- HP Victus 16 review: Budget gaming prowess with a lack of personality
- Huawei MateBook 16 review: A great laptop that’s still using a terrible webcam
- HP Chromebook x2 11 review: A tough value proposition
- Dell Latitude 9420 2-in-1 Review: The top-end Dell business notebook struggles to deliver
- Intel Core i5-12600K and Core i9-12900K review: Alder Lake is a total game-changer
- Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Review: A surprisingly excellent smartwatch