This week in Tech: New MacBook Pros, Pixel 6 series, Android apps on Windows, and more
Compared to last week, this week in tech was an absolute blast. Apple launched its latest MacBook Pro models, the AirPods 3, and more. Google unveiled the Pixel 6 series, the second-gen Pixel Stand, and gave us our first look at new AI and ML-powered features. Android app support finally made its way to Windows 11. And Samsung showcased the new Bespoke Edition Galaxy Z Flip 3, limited edition Maison Kitsuné Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Buds 2. If you missed any of our coverage, here’s a brief recap of all the significant developments in the tech world this week.
New MacBook Pros launched
Apple kicked off this week by launching its all-new “Pro” laptop lineup — the MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16. The new MacBook Pros feature an upgraded design, new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, 120Hz ProMotion displays, and a substantial array of ports. Along with the new MacBooks, Apple unveiled the AirPods 3 at its Unleashed event, gave us a look at new HomePod Mini colorways, and announced the release timeline for macOS 12 Monterey. In addition, Apple also announced a new Apple Music voice plan during the event.
Pixel 6 series unveiled
Google followed up the next day with its brand-new Pixel smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, featuring the new Google Tensor chip, upgraded cameras, and high refresh rate displays. The company also started rolling out the first Android 12 stable update to Pixel devices, announced the second-gen Pixel Stand, and showcased a bunch of new software features exclusive to the new Pixel phones.
If you missed our launch coverage, you should definitely take a look at the following articles to learn more about all the new AI and ML-powered software features:
- Google Pixel 6 series comes with 5 years of software updates
- Google’s Pixel Pass bundles key services into one subscription for U.S. Pixel 6 customers
- Pixel 6 camera will improve skin tones in photos with ‘Real Tone’
- Google partners with Snapchat to bring exclusive features to the Pixel 6, older Pixels
- Google Tensor on the Pixel 6 brings major improvements to Call Screen and Voice Typing
- Say goodbye to blurry photos with Face Unblur on the Pixel 6
- Pixel 6’s Live Translate can translate messages and more in real-time
- Google Pixel 6’s new Motion Mode lets you capture stunning action shots with ease
If you’re thinking of ordering a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, make sure you check out our roundup of the best places to pre-order the Pixel 6 series to get an idea of all the deals on offer.
Android apps on Windows 11
Microsoft started rolling out Windows 11 to users earlier this month. However, the first build didn’t include Android app support. This week, Microsoft rolled out a new update on the Beta channel for Windows Insiders that finally brings Android app support. XDA’s Rich Woods gave it a go, and you can read more about his experience in his hands-on preview. If you like what you see, you can follow our guide on how to sideload Android apps on Windows 11. Even if you’re not enrolled in the Windows Insider program, you can follow our workaround to install Android apps on Windows 11 PCs without Insider access.
Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition
Samsung also hosted a Galaxy Unpacked event this week. During the event, the company unveiled the Bespoke Edition Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Watch 4. It also showcased the limited edition Maison Kitsuné Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2. Lastly, the company announced a new software update for its latest Wear OS watches, packing several new watch faces, fall detection improvements, and new gesture controls.
Other stories you shouldn’t miss
Along with these announcements, we shared the following stories that you shouldn’t miss:
- Leaked renders give us our first look at Samsung’s upcoming flagship tablet
- Fixes for AMD issues on Windows 11 are now available to everyone
- YouTube Music’s free plan is losing features, starting in November
- Chrome 95 brings Material You to everyone, adds secure payment confirmation, and more
- Google is improving the Stadia Controller experience on Android TV
- WhatsApp tests a new redesign for Picture-in-Picture mode
- Chrome OS will soon let you briefly open your phone apps right from your Chromebook
- Here’s when Vivo will roll out its Android 12-based Funtouch OS beta
- Google Play is lowering its developer fees for app subscriptions
- Google’s new Android Enterprise Vulnerability Rewards Program will give you up to $250,000 if you can fully exploit a Pixel 6
- Supercharge the Pixel 6’s Quick Tap to Snap feature with Tasker
- Facebook could no longer be called Facebook as of next week
- Android 12’s new “Clone” profile might bring native app cloning support
XDA’s thoughts on the latest hardware and software
In addition, we published editorials, reviews, first impressions, and comparisons for several new devices and software this week. You can check those out by following the links below:
- iPhone 13 Pro Max Review: Too big for me, and I usually like big phones
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 review: Turning the power up to 3080
- Google Pixel 6 Pro First Impressions: Top tier flagship, but make it Daft Punk
- Hands-on with Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12: Wallpaper-based Themes, new Dark Mode options, and more!
- Hands-on with Android apps on Windows 11
- Microsoft Surface Go 3 review: It’s sneaky decent
- Microsoft Surface Duo 2 review: Productivity powerhouse, this time with a decent camera
- The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition brings the magical world to your wrist
- Apple Watch Series 7 first impressions: More of the same