This week in Tech: New MacBook Pros, Pixel 6 series, Android apps on Windows, and more

Compared to last week, this week in tech was an absolute blast. Apple launched its latest MacBook Pro models, the AirPods 3, and more. Google unveiled the Pixel 6 series, the second-gen Pixel Stand, and gave us our first look at new AI and ML-powered features. Android app support finally made its way to Windows 11. And Samsung showcased the new Bespoke Edition Galaxy Z Flip 3, limited edition Maison Kitsuné Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Buds 2. If you missed any of our coverage, here’s a brief recap of all the significant developments in the tech world this week.

New MacBook Pros launched

Apple kicked off this week by launching its all-new “Pro” laptop lineup — the MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16. The new MacBook Pros feature an upgraded design, new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, 120Hz ProMotion displays, and a substantial array of ports. Along with the new MacBooks, Apple unveiled the AirPods 3 at its Unleashed event, gave us a look at new HomePod Mini colorways, and announced the release timeline for macOS 12 Monterey. In addition, Apple also announced a new Apple Music voice plan during the event.

Pixel 6 series unveiled

Google followed up the next day with its brand-new Pixel smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, featuring the new Google Tensor chip, upgraded cameras, and high refresh rate displays. The company also started rolling out the first Android 12 stable update to Pixel devices, announced the second-gen Pixel Stand, and showcased a bunch of new software features exclusive to the new Pixel phones.

If you missed our launch coverage, you should definitely take a look at the following articles to learn more about all the new AI and ML-powered software features:

If you’re thinking of ordering a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, make sure you check out our roundup of the best places to pre-order the Pixel 6 series to get an idea of all the deals on offer.

Android apps on Windows 11

Microsoft started rolling out Windows 11 to users earlier this month. However, the first build didn’t include Android app support. This week, Microsoft rolled out a new update on the Beta channel for Windows Insiders that finally brings Android app support. XDA’s Rich Woods gave it a go, and you can read more about his experience in his hands-on preview. If you like what you see, you can follow our guide on how to sideload Android apps on Windows 11. Even if you’re not enrolled in the Windows Insider program, you can follow our workaround to install Android apps on Windows 11 PCs without Insider access.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition

Samsung also hosted a Galaxy Unpacked event this week. During the event, the company unveiled the Bespoke Edition Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Watch 4. It also showcased the limited edition Maison Kitsuné Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2. Lastly, the company announced a new software update for its latest Wear OS watches, packing several new watch faces, fall detection improvements, and new gesture controls.

