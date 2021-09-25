This Week in Tech: New Surface products, Galaxy S22 & Pixel 6 Pro leaks, Google app updates, and more

The consumer tech landscape was rife with new launches, leaks, and updates this past week. Microsoft unveiled a host of new Surface products, and we got to learn a few more details about the upcoming Pixel 6 Pro. A few Galaxy S22 leaks also surfaced online months ahead of its launch, and Google released several new features for its apps. If you missed any of our coverage, here’s a brief recap of all the significant developments in the tech world this week.

Microsoft launched a bunch of new Surface products

On Wednesday, Microsoft hosted its annual Surface event. It unveiled a host of new Surface products at the event, including its second Android phone, the Surface Duo 2, the Surface Pro 8, Surface Go 3, Surface Laptop Studio, and the Surface Pro X.

New Pixel 6 Pro leaks revealed its camera features and design

Last week, we learned quite a few things about the Pixel 6 Pro, thanks to our massive leak. This week, a leaked hands-on video of the phone gave us a close look at its design and further corroborated the specifications we reported of the Google Tensor chip.

In addition, we got our hands on an unreleased, internal version of the Google Camera app. The app revealed some of the new camera features that will debut with the Pixel 6 series, including manual white balance adjustment, magic eraser, and face deblur.

Furthermore, we got a sneak peek at the Live Translate feature on the Pixel 6 and the new plant/flower wallpapers that will come with the device. Lastly, a regulatory label for the Pixel 6 Pro highlighted that the device would feature 33W wired fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaked months ahead of its launch

Along with the host of Pixel 6 leaks, we also saw a couple of Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks this week. The leaks gave us a look at the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra and revealed that it might feature a built-in S Pen slot like the Galaxy Note lineup.

We also learned that the device will feature a 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a quad-camera setup on the back. The leak also claimed that the Galaxy S22 Ultra would measure roughly 163.2 x 77.9 x 8.9mm and feature a 6.8-inch display.

The Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus (or Pro?), on the other hand, look pretty similar to previous models.

Google rolled out new features for quite a few of its apps

This week, Google rolled out several new features for its apps: Gboard received 1,500 new Emoji Kitchen stickers, smart clipboard suggestions, screenshot sharing, and Smart Compose support on non-Pixel phones, the Google Assistant got a new hub to help you easily manage your reminders, and Android Auto received media recommendations and games.

Google also rolled out the Camera Switches feature in the Android Accessibility Suite and released the new Project Activate app to help users with disabilities chat with facial gestures. Lastly, the Google TV app received a remote control feature for Android TVs.

OnePlus confirmed that it won’t launch the OnePlus 9T

OnePlus also made several announcements this week. Most notably, the company confirmed that it had canceled the OnePlus 9T and would skip straight to the OnePlus 10 next year. It also shared crucial details about how its merger with OPPO will affect future hardware and software plans. In addition, the company also announced that despite the merger, it will allow users to unlock the bootloader of its new phones, unlike OPPO.

