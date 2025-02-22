Another week means another batch of deals on Steam for PC games big and small. Coming off last week's Couch Co-Op fest, there are a number of really great games on sale, ahead of Steam's next big event, which will be its February 2025 edition of Steam Next Fest.

But those are all a bunch of demos. These are all full games that you can grab, while they're this heavily discounted. Besides, nothing feels better than being able to grab your next favorite game for the price of a coffee, which happens more often than you might think, thanks to Steam's great sales.

Whether you're looking for something totally new, or want to dig into a game that players can't stop talking about, these are just some of the games you ought to be looking at.

SEGA's Sonic franchise sale

The best of the blue blur, with a big price cut.