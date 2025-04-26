A new week means a new batch of sales have kicked off on Steam, and as I have in these round-ups for weeks now, I've gathered the best of the big sales and the key games you should snag while they're on sale.

Once again, I want to highlight (as I did last week) that the sales you'll see below aren't ending in a day or two from publishing. They're all going to be live for more than a few days after this round-up will go live, which means that even if you're looking at this one a whole week after this is published, there might still be a few sales you can take advantage of. Mostly from the larger publisher sales rather than some of the individual ones, but still. They don't run out as quick as you may think.

Just something I'm flagging as I've seen some confused responses to when these go live. With that out of the way, let's get to the sales.

Related 5 powerful lessons these games taught me growing up These five games didn’t just shape my taste—they helped shape me. Here’s what they taught me as I grew alongside them.

Xbox Game Studios publisher sale

No Game Pass? No problem.