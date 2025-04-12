Another week gone means new sales on Steam. This has to be a big part of why the meme about adding Steam games to your backlog that you never play exists because a new batch of games is significantly discounted each week. You probably already have enough games in your backlog to keep you busy for the next few years.

Looking through the entire Steam store each week can be overwhelming, though. That's why I do it for you and round up the best deals based on games you should buy and play, not just add to your backlog and forget about.

Related Here are the Switch games that don't work on Switch 2 (and why) Nintendo fans are excited to play games on the Nintendo Switch 2, but not every original Switch title may work right. Here's why that might be!

Raw Fury and Frontier publisher sales

Get one of the best new games of the year at a discount