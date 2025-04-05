Another week has come and nearly gone, and there's a new batch of games available for deep discounts on Steam. There are a number of reasons you can point to as to why Steam is a great, and even the best, platform for PC gamers, but for my money, it's the features it has that keep me from spending a lot of my money.

This week we have a publisher sale, a franchise sale, and a genre-specific sale that'll make a certain kind of gamer very happy, provided they haven't already bought those games at full price.

Related How Activision is strategically striking down Call of Duty cheaters Activision is cracking down on cheating in Call of Duty—going after cheat makers and protecting legit players. But is it enough?

Skybound games, Devil May Cry franchise, and the Truck simulator sale

Time to hit the road.