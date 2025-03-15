People who have been PC gamers for some time now all know that Steam features a few pretty excellent sales throughout the year. Sometimes they're smaller, publisher or theme-specific sales like we saw last week, and other times it's big, store-wide sales for different times of the year.

This week it's the latter, as Steam has kicked off its big Spring sale, which will last through until next week, on Thursday, March 20, 2025. So, as I did last week, I've rounded up some of the best deals players should take advantage of this week.

Steam's Spring sale for March 2025

Spring into the action with these huge discounts.